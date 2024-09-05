Lands’ End: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $317.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lands’ End said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $340 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 29 cents to 48 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion.

