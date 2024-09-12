Kroger: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $466 million. The…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $466 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and investment costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $33.91 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.07 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share.

