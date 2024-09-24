KB Home: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $157.3…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $157.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $2.04.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.