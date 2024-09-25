Jefferies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported net income of $187.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported net income of $187.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

