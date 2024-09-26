Jabil: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $138 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to $2.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $6.96 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.39 billion, or $11.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 83 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $8.65 per share, with revenue expected to be $27 billion.

