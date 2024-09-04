J.Jill: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $8.2 million.…

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $8.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $155.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.1 million.

