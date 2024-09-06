Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 9

Bicara Therapeutics – Boston, 11.8 million shares, priced at $16-$18, managed by Morgan Stanley TD Cowen. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BCAX. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing a bifunctional antibody to target solid tumors.

Zenas BioPharma – Waltham, Mass., 11.8 million shares, priced at $16-$18, managed by Morgan Stanley Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ZBIO. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cuprina Holdings – Singapore, 3.8 million shares, priced at $4-$4.50, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CUPR. Business: Singapore-based provider of skincare and chronic wound care products.

Trident Digital Tech – Singapore, 1.8 million shares, priced at $5-$7, managed by WallachBeth Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TDTH. Business: Provides business consulting, marketing, and IT services to SMEs in Singapore.

