Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 30

StandardAero – Scottsdale, Ariz., million shares, priced at $20-$23, managed by JP Morgan Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol SARO. Business: Provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services.

FrontView REIT – Dallas, 13.2 million shares, priced at $17-$21, managed by Morgan Stanley JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol FVR. Business: Commercial REIT focused on net lease outparcel properties.

Synergy CHC – Westbrook, Maine, 2 million shares, priced at $9-$11, managed by Roth Cap.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SNYR. Business: Provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products.

Cuprina Holdings – Singapore, 3.8 million shares, priced at $4-$4.50, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CUPR. Business: Singapore-based provider of skincare and chronic wound care products.

FBS Global – Singapore, 2.3 million shares, priced at $4.50-$5, managed by WallachBeth. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FBGL. Business: Provides interior design and fit-out services in Singapore.

Wellchange Holdings – Hong Kong, 2 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Dominari Securities Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WCT. Business: Hong Kong-based provider of customized software solutions for SMBs.

SAG Holdings – Singapore, 1 million shares, priced at $8, managed by Wilson-Davis Dominari Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SAG. Business: Singaporean distributor of spare automotive and industrial parts.

Libera Gaming Operations – Tokyo, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Craft Capital Boustead. Proposed NYSE American symbol LBRJ. Business: Operates pachinko gaming halls in Japan.

ZJK Industrial – Shenzhen, China, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Cathay Securities Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ZJK. Business: Chinese manufacturer of precision fasteners and other parts for electronic devices.

PTL – Singapore, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Dominari Securities Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PTLE. Business: Provides fueling logistic services to commercial ships in the Asia Pacific region.

Aduro Clean Technologies – London, 1.1 million shares, priced at $4.25-$5, managed by Craft Capital EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE American symbol ADUR. Business: Canadian developer of chemical recycling technologies.

