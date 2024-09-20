Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 23

BKV Corp – Denver, 15 million shares, priced at $19-$21, managed by Citi Barclays. Proposed NYSE symbol BKV. Business: US natural gas producer operating in the Barnett and Marcellus Shale.

BioAge Labs – Richmond, Calif., 7.5 million shares, priced at $17-$19, managed by Goldman Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BIOA. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing obesity therapies by targeting metabolic aging.

Guardian Pharmacy – Atlanta, 6.8 million shares, priced at $14-$16, managed by Raymond James Stephens. Proposed NYSE symbol GRDN. Business: Provides pharmacy services to long-term healthcare facilities.

Cuprina Holdings – Singapore, 3.8 million shares, priced at $4-$4.50, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CUPR. Business: Singapore-based provider of skincare and chronic wound care products.

Legacy Education – Lancaster, Calif., 2 million shares, priced at $5-$7, managed by Northern Capital Ladenburg. Proposed NYSE symbol LGCY. Business: Owns and operates healthcare vocational institutions.

FBS Global – Singapore, 2.3 million shares, priced at $4.50-$5, managed by WallachBeth. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FBGL. Business: Provides interior design and fit-out services in Singapore.

Wellchange Holdings – Hong Kong, 2 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Dominari Securities Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WCT. Business: Hong Kong-based provider of customized software solutions for SMBs.

Flewber Global – New York, 1.7 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE American symbol FLAI. Business: Provides private charter flight booking services.

Libera Gaming Operations – Tokyo, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Craft Capital Boustead. Proposed NYSE American symbol LBRJ. Business: Operates pachinko gaming halls in Japan.

PTL – Singapore, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Dominari Securities Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PTLE. Business: Provides fueling logistic services to commercial ships in the Asia Pacific region.

Aduro Clean Technologies – London, 1.1 million shares, priced at $4.25-$5, managed by Craft Capital EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE American symbol ADUR. Business: Canadian developer of chemical recycling technologies.

