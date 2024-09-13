Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 16

Cuprina Holdings – Singapore, 3.8 million shares, priced at $4-$4.50, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CUPR. Business: Singapore-based provider of skincare and chronic wound care products.

Flewber Global – New York, 1.7 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE American symbol FLAI. Business: Provides private charter flight booking services.

Kairos Pharma – Los Angeles, 1.6 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Boustead EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE American symbol KAPA. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for cancer.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.