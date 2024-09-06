Hurco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its fiscal…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of $1.47 per share.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period.

