Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $291.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.1 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $980.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $251 million to $257 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.