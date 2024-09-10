Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.07 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.69 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 2.75 cents at $3.59 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $10.17 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.1 cent at $1.77 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.23 cent at $2.35 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.4 cent at $.79 a pound.

