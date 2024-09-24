Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 1.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 1.25 cents at $4.12 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 2.5 cents at $5.79 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 3.25 cents at $3.65 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 5.75 cents at $10.43 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $1.83 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 1.25 cents at $2.46 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.4 cent at $.82 a pound.

