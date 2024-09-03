Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.00 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.52 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 3 cents at $3.35 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.00 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.08 cent at $1.79 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.38 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.03 cent at $.82 a pound.

