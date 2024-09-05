Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 3 cents at $5.78 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 2 cents at $3.55 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 1.5 cents at $10.20 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.22 cent at $1.79 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 0.23 cent at $2.37 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.45 cent at $.81 a pound.

