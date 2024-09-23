Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.01 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 2 cents at $5.71 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 3.75 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.28 cent at $1.83 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.55 cent at $2.44 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.82 a pound.

