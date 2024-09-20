Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 4.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 4.5 cents at $4.01 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 3.25 cents at $5.70 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.65 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 1 cent at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 2.77 cents at $1.83 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.35 cent at $2.44 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.03 cent at $.82 a pound.

