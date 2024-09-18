Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.12 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.76 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 2 cents at $3.54 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 8 cents at $10.15 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.5 cent at $1.78 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 0.15 cent at $2.41 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.22 cent at $.82 a pound.

