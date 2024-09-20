Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.06 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.66 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 0.5 cent at $3.64 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 0.75 cent at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.17 cent at $1.80 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 0.22 cent at $2.44 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.03 cent at $.82 a pound.

