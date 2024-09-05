Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2 cents at $4.11 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 3 cents at $5.75 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.57 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 4.25 cents at $10.24 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 1.88 cents at $1.77 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 2.97 cents at $2.34 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.33 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.