Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 1.25 cents at $5.81 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 0.75 cent at $3.68 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 2.25 cents at $10.37 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.22 cent at $1.83 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.44 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.2 cent at $.82 a pound.

