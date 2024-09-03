Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 8.5 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 8.5 cents at $4.09 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 14.25 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 12 cents at $3.47 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 12.5 cents at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.85 cent at $1.80 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 1.68 cents at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.72 cent at $.83 a pound.

