General Mills: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $579.9 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $4.85 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIS

