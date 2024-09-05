G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported profit of $24.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported profit of $24.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 52 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $644.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, G-III Apparel expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.2 billion.

