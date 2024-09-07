PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 31, Christiansburg 28 Alleghany 47, Fort Defiance 13 Altavista 24, George Wythe 0 Amelia County 30, Franklin…

Abingdon 31, Christiansburg 28

Alleghany 47, Fort Defiance 13

Altavista 24, George Wythe 0

Amelia County 30, Franklin 14

Armstrong 20, Petersburg 13

Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Catholic 0

Atlee 29, Deep Run 6

Bassett 51, Patrick County 0

Bath County 55, Page County 0

Battlefield 56, Potomac 8

Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13

Blacksburg 62, Lord Botetourt 3

Bland County 36, Jenkins, Ky. 12

Briar Woods 20, Loudoun County 7

Brooke Point 41, Spotsylvania 20

Brookville 61, Halifax County 34

Brunswick, Md. 56, Rock Ridge 28

Bruton 38, Nandua 0

Buckingham County 29, Madison County 15

Buffalo Gap 47, Luray 7

C.D. Hylton 44, Osbourn Park 14

Carroll County 22, Grayson County 18

Central – Wise 28, Marion 13

Central of Lunenburg 41, William Campbell 14

Chantilly 41, C. G. Woodson 18

Chatham 36, Tunstall 32

Chilhowie 34, J.I. Burton 7

Clarke County 28, King William 20

Colgan 24, Osbourn 7

Collegiate-Richmond 42, Goochland 7

Colonial Forge 35, Alexandria City 14

Colonial Heights 14, New Kent 13

Courtland 37, Louisa 20

Dinwiddie 35, North Stafford 25

Douglas Freeman 34, James River 6

E.C. Glass 35, Patrick Henry 21

Eastside 46, Hurley 12

Fauquier 35, Liberty-Bealeton 14

Fishburne Military 18, Massanutten Military 14

Floyd County 47, Fort Chiswell 12

Forest Park 27, Riverbend 20

Frank Cox 47, Bayside 9

GW-Danville 24, Amherst County 12

Gainesville 49, Gar-Field 19

Gate City 14, Middlesboro, Ky. 13

George Marshall 49, Falls Church 0

Glen Allen 17, Massaponax 14

Glenvar 50, Liberty-Bedford 8

Granby 79, Kecoughtan 0

Great Bridge 34, Norview 6

Green Run 49, Kellam 0

Greenbrier Christian 57, Fuqua School 0

Gretna 52, Martinsville 28

Hanover 20, Monacan 14

Hermitage 30, Henrico 12

Holston 48, Narrows 14

Honaker 49, Castlewood 7

Independence 21, Tuscarora 20

Indian River 56, Lakeland (VA) 3

James Madison 36, Lake Braddock 15

James Monroe 49, Charlottesville 0

James River 20, Randolph-Henry 12

James Robinson 27, South Lakes 6

James Wood 16, Brentsville 15

Jefferson Forest 15, Staunton River 9

John Champe 26, Lightridge 23

KIPP College Prep, D.C. 38, TJ-Alexandria 2

Kempsville 57, Princess Anne 0

Lafayette 68, Booker T. Washington 0

Landstown 18, Tallwood 13

Langley 18, Herndon 15

Lebanon 42, Patrick Henry 20

Lee High 28, Thomas Walker 21

Loudoun Valley 35, Musselman, W.Va. 21

Magna Vista 58, Dan River 13

Matoaca 35, Warhill 0

Maury 20, Wise, Md. 14

McDonogh School, Md. 9, St. Michael 8

McLean 28, John R. Lewis 12

Mecklenburg County 20, Hopewell 14

Menchville 35, Heritage 0

Meridian High School 27, Dominion 24

Midlothian 35, Prince George 14

Millbrook 44, Warren County 13

Mills Godwin 17, Patrick Henry 14

Montcalm, W.Va. 52, Twin Valley 0

Monticello 54, Waynesboro 22

Nelson County 41, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 40

Northside 21, Cave Spring 14

Nottoway 34, Greensville County 20

Oakton 22, Fairfax 21

Ocean Lakes 51, First Colonial 14

Oscar Smith 54, I. C. Norcom High School 16

Phoebus 23, Highland Springs 7

Potomac Falls 34, Freedom – South Riding 21

Powhatan 46, Mechanicsville High School 13

RHSA 24, John Marshall 20

Radford 35, Giles 34, 2OT

Rappahannock County 58, Kenston Forest 34

Ridgeview 46, Grundy 0

Riverheads 52, Tazewell 21

Riverside 31, Heritage 20

Roanoke Catholic 40, Isle of Wight Academy 26

Rural Retreat 41, Eastern Montgomery 0

Rustburg 55, Appomattox 20

Rye Cove 62, Northwood 0

Salem 56, Franklin County 30

Sherando 42, Jefferson, W.Va. 14

Smithfield 14, Churchland 13

Southampton 43, Westmoreland County 20

Spotswood 46, Western Albemarle 21

St. Annes-Belfield 28, St. John Paul the Great 7

St. Christopher’s 34, Episcopal 14

Stafford 41, Chancellor 6

Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 21

Strasburg 22, Broadway 0

Stuarts Draft 42, Surry County 12

Sussex Central 24, Lancaster 20

The Covenant School 50, Southampton Academy 12

Thomas Dale 27, Lloyd Bird 16

Turner Ashby 24, Wilson Memorial 7

Twin Springs 39, Unaka, Tenn. 20

Union 53, Richlands 0

Virginia 35, John Battle 7

Wakefield 39, Anacostia, D.C. 12

Washington-Liberty 46, Annandale 3

West Potomac 31, Centreville 21

Westfield 49, Mount Vernon 6

William Byrd 65, Hidden Valley 0

William Fleming 55, Albemarle 0

William Monroe 63, Manassas Park 6

Woodbridge 35, Unity Reed 8

Woodgrove 17, Mountain View 14

Woodstock Central 14, East Rockingham 7

York 21, Gloucester 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Craig County, ccd.

