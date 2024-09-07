PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 31, Christiansburg 28
Alleghany 47, Fort Defiance 13
Altavista 24, George Wythe 0
Amelia County 30, Franklin 14
Armstrong 20, Petersburg 13
Atlantic Shores Christian 48, Catholic 0
Atlee 29, Deep Run 6
Bassett 51, Patrick County 0
Bath County 55, Page County 0
Battlefield 56, Potomac 8
Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13
Blacksburg 62, Lord Botetourt 3
Bland County 36, Jenkins, Ky. 12
Briar Woods 20, Loudoun County 7
Brooke Point 41, Spotsylvania 20
Brookville 61, Halifax County 34
Brunswick, Md. 56, Rock Ridge 28
Bruton 38, Nandua 0
Buckingham County 29, Madison County 15
Buffalo Gap 47, Luray 7
C.D. Hylton 44, Osbourn Park 14
Carroll County 22, Grayson County 18
Central – Wise 28, Marion 13
Central of Lunenburg 41, William Campbell 14
Chantilly 41, C. G. Woodson 18
Chatham 36, Tunstall 32
Chilhowie 34, J.I. Burton 7
Clarke County 28, King William 20
Colgan 24, Osbourn 7
Collegiate-Richmond 42, Goochland 7
Colonial Forge 35, Alexandria City 14
Colonial Heights 14, New Kent 13
Courtland 37, Louisa 20
Dinwiddie 35, North Stafford 25
Douglas Freeman 34, James River 6
E.C. Glass 35, Patrick Henry 21
Eastside 46, Hurley 12
Fauquier 35, Liberty-Bealeton 14
Fishburne Military 18, Massanutten Military 14
Floyd County 47, Fort Chiswell 12
Forest Park 27, Riverbend 20
Frank Cox 47, Bayside 9
GW-Danville 24, Amherst County 12
Gainesville 49, Gar-Field 19
Gate City 14, Middlesboro, Ky. 13
George Marshall 49, Falls Church 0
Glen Allen 17, Massaponax 14
Glenvar 50, Liberty-Bedford 8
Granby 79, Kecoughtan 0
Great Bridge 34, Norview 6
Green Run 49, Kellam 0
Greenbrier Christian 57, Fuqua School 0
Gretna 52, Martinsville 28
Hanover 20, Monacan 14
Hermitage 30, Henrico 12
Holston 48, Narrows 14
Honaker 49, Castlewood 7
Independence 21, Tuscarora 20
Indian River 56, Lakeland (VA) 3
James Madison 36, Lake Braddock 15
James Monroe 49, Charlottesville 0
James River 20, Randolph-Henry 12
James Robinson 27, South Lakes 6
James Wood 16, Brentsville 15
Jefferson Forest 15, Staunton River 9
John Champe 26, Lightridge 23
KIPP College Prep, D.C. 38, TJ-Alexandria 2
Kempsville 57, Princess Anne 0
Lafayette 68, Booker T. Washington 0
Landstown 18, Tallwood 13
Langley 18, Herndon 15
Lebanon 42, Patrick Henry 20
Lee High 28, Thomas Walker 21
Loudoun Valley 35, Musselman, W.Va. 21
Magna Vista 58, Dan River 13
Matoaca 35, Warhill 0
Maury 20, Wise, Md. 14
McDonogh School, Md. 9, St. Michael 8
McLean 28, John R. Lewis 12
Mecklenburg County 20, Hopewell 14
Menchville 35, Heritage 0
Meridian High School 27, Dominion 24
Midlothian 35, Prince George 14
Millbrook 44, Warren County 13
Mills Godwin 17, Patrick Henry 14
Montcalm, W.Va. 52, Twin Valley 0
Monticello 54, Waynesboro 22
Nelson County 41, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 40
Northside 21, Cave Spring 14
Nottoway 34, Greensville County 20
Oakton 22, Fairfax 21
Ocean Lakes 51, First Colonial 14
Oscar Smith 54, I. C. Norcom High School 16
Phoebus 23, Highland Springs 7
Potomac Falls 34, Freedom – South Riding 21
Powhatan 46, Mechanicsville High School 13
RHSA 24, John Marshall 20
Radford 35, Giles 34, 2OT
Rappahannock County 58, Kenston Forest 34
Ridgeview 46, Grundy 0
Riverheads 52, Tazewell 21
Riverside 31, Heritage 20
Roanoke Catholic 40, Isle of Wight Academy 26
Rural Retreat 41, Eastern Montgomery 0
Rustburg 55, Appomattox 20
Rye Cove 62, Northwood 0
Salem 56, Franklin County 30
Sherando 42, Jefferson, W.Va. 14
Smithfield 14, Churchland 13
Southampton 43, Westmoreland County 20
Spotswood 46, Western Albemarle 21
St. Annes-Belfield 28, St. John Paul the Great 7
St. Christopher’s 34, Episcopal 14
Stafford 41, Chancellor 6
Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 21
Strasburg 22, Broadway 0
Stuarts Draft 42, Surry County 12
Sussex Central 24, Lancaster 20
The Covenant School 50, Southampton Academy 12
Thomas Dale 27, Lloyd Bird 16
Turner Ashby 24, Wilson Memorial 7
Twin Springs 39, Unaka, Tenn. 20
Union 53, Richlands 0
Virginia 35, John Battle 7
Wakefield 39, Anacostia, D.C. 12
Washington-Liberty 46, Annandale 3
West Potomac 31, Centreville 21
Westfield 49, Mount Vernon 6
William Byrd 65, Hidden Valley 0
William Fleming 55, Albemarle 0
William Monroe 63, Manassas Park 6
Woodbridge 35, Unity Reed 8
Woodgrove 17, Mountain View 14
Woodstock Central 14, East Rockingham 7
York 21, Gloucester 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Craig County, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
