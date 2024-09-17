Five Common Questions About Home Staging, Answered

Home staging is a pivotal strategy in successfully selling real estate and dramatically influences the perceived value of properties. The…

Home staging is a pivotal strategy in successfully selling real estate and dramatically influences the perceived value of properties. The impact of well-executed staging can be profound, particularly for empty homes or ones in need of renovations. By creating an inviting and well-defined space, home staging helps potential buyers visualize the property’s full potential, making it easier for them to appreciate its value.

Learn how home staging affects property values, explore effective techniques for different types of homes, examine the feasibility of DIY staging on a budget, highlight common mistakes to avoid and weigh the pros and cons of using the seller’s existing furniture.

1. How Does Home Staging Influence the Perceived Value of a Property?

Whether the furnishings in a home are staged or belong to the homeowner, interior design dramatically influences the perceived value of any property. The degree varies, but is most significantly seen in homes that need large-scale renovations and repairs.

We all know that first impressions are everything. Furniture defines space in terms of its usefulness and functional potential. Home decor, accessories and art set the mood and character and inspire buyers.

For homes that require improvements, buyers struggle to have that experience when the house is empty — they need to imagine the intangible, leading to disinterest or a diminished perception of value. For turnkey or mint-condition homes, even if empty, buyers only need to decide if they resonate with the finishes and the other intrinsic qualities of the home. If they can make sense of the usefulness and flow of the space, they will understand the home’s value. Furnished homes are even easier for buyers to understand and appreciate, further increasing a home’s value proposition and worth.

2. What Are the Most Effective Home Staging Techniques for Different Types of Homes?

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to staging. Different aesthetics will better complement certain homes than others. It is critical to work with a home stager who understands how to implement various interior design approaches or specifically specializes in the creative direction most capable of enhancing the home’s overall presentation.

For example, a contemporary home might benefit from minimalist furnishings and sleek, modern decor, highlighting its clean lines and open spaces. Historic homes are best showcased with period-appropriate furniture and classic accessories that accentuate their architectural charm and historical details while giving them a modern twist.

For new construction with a modern design, a more neutral color palette and a sophisticated staging approach will allow potential buyers to envision their style easily within the space.

Additionally, maximizing space and functionality through intentional furniture choices and layout can make a significant difference when staging smaller homes or apartments. Conversely, larger homes may benefit from staging that emphasizes the scale and versatility of each room, creating distinct areas for various uses.

Ultimately, staging is most effective when it harmonizes with the home’s unique features and appeals to its target market, highlighting the property’s strengths and potential.

3. Can Homeowners Stage Their Property Themselves on a Budget?

Answering this question depends on many factors. What do we consider a “budget”? Are the most significant pieces of furniture, such as sofas, dining tables and chairs, beds, art, etc., workable? Do you have the time or ability to make the necessary changes and choices to transform the home’s presentation dramatically?

Suppose the most significant pieces of furniture are entirely usable. In that case, you only need to choose the right home decor, accessories and art. If you also feel you can do it for much less than what it would cost to hire a home stager, then the short answer is yes.

The most expensive inventory associated with home staging is always big furniture, so if the existing pieces are usable and only accessories, decor and art are needed, it may make sense to consider making the changes yourself. Ultimately, you must have the time to make these selections and arrange everything so the home comes across entirely differently than it previously did. This can be challenging for many homeowners who feel attached to their belongings, but if you can confidently execute a “redesign” successfully, then give it a go! We should see the value in the specialists we hire for any service. Ultimately, this boils down to opportunity cost.

4. What Common Mistakes Should Be Avoided When Staging a Home for Sale?

One of the most common mistakes is assuming that the best aesthetic approach is the modern approach. Staging should complement a home’s existing architectural style. For example, a historic home with sleek, minimalist furniture might feel incongruent, while a modern home could benefit from a contemporary design.

Staging that respects the home’s original character enhances its appeal. Homes with historical or classic architecture often look best with staging that highlights their original features rather than modernizing them too much. Furthermore, modern furnishings don’t always make a home needing renovations appear more contemporary. The juxtaposition of the condition and the modern aesthetic may showcase the home’s poor condition even more. Always approach any staging project with a deep consideration of the home itself: how to complement and lean into its existing charm and bring out its character.

Modern designs may not always highlight a space’s versatility. Staging with various styles and eclectic influences can demonstrate how the space can be adapted to diverse tastes and functions.

5. Do You Recommend Using Existing Furniture for Staging?

Home stagers are often asked if we can use some of the existing furniture to spare the owner from having to deal with removing, storing or trashing their existing pieces. This is because it’s a hassle and will add to the project’s total cost.

I often use some pieces, certainly if they will comfortably work with the creative direction, but I also insist that other pieces must go. Ultimately, as home stagers, we need to ensure that the result is spectacular — and that sometimes means convincing our clients that we’ll need to remove furniture. We help arrange all the logistics associated with furniture removal to make the process as easy as possible. This is in the best interest of the prospective sale and will ensure that we can achieve the highest price possible. There is no room for even the smallest of mistakes, given the competitive real estate market.

Staging Is a Strategic Tool

Home staging is more than just a cosmetic enhancement. It is a strategic tool that can significantly elevate a property’s market value and attract as many buyers as possible, potentially leading to a faster sale. Whether through professional staging techniques or budget-friendly DIY efforts, the goal is to create a compelling and accessible vision of the home’s potential.

Avoiding common pitfalls and understanding when and how to use existing furniture is crucial to maximizing the effectiveness of staging. Ultimately, thoughtful staging helps bridge the gap between a buyer’s imagination and the home’s perceived value, making it an essential consideration for anyone looking to sell a property.

