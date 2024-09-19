FactSet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $89.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.60 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $562.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $547.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $537.1 million, or $13.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.2 billion.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.80 to $17.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion.

