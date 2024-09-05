EGain: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5 million in…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.8 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $92.8 million.

