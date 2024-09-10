Dynagas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.7 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $37.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLNG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.