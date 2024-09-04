Live Radio
Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 4, 2024, 5:07 PM

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period.

