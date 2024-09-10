Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $40.3 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $557.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $562.1 million.

