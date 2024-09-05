CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 565½ 565½ 557 561 —4¼ Dec 577¾ 580½ 566¾ 574¾ —6 Mar 598¾ 600¼ 587¼ 595 —5¾ May 610 611½ 599¼ 606¾ —5¼ Jul 615 617 605 612¼ —5½ Sep 627½ 627½ 617 623¾ —5¼ Dec 642¾ 642¾ 633 639½ —5 Mar 650¾ 652 644¼ 650½ —4¾ May 652¾ —4¼ Jul 636¼ —3¾ Sep 646¼ —3¾ Dec 657½ —3¾ Mar 667¼ —3¾ May 669 —3¾ Jul 631¼ —3¾ Est. sales 96,997. Wed.’s sales 131,638 Wed.’s open int 370,187 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 389 390 386¾ 390 — ½ Dec 412¾ 413¼ 406¾ 410¾ —2 Mar 431½ 431¾ 425½ 429¼ —1¾ May 441½ 441¾ 436¼ 439¾ —1¼ Jul 447¼ 448 442¾ 446¼ —1 Sep 441½ 443½ 440 442¼ — ¾ Dec 448 448½ 445½ 447¼ — ½ Mar 458¾ 458¾ 456¾ 458 — ½ May 464 464¼ 463½ 464¼ — ¼ Jul 467½ 468 467¼ 468 — ½ Sep 451¼ 451¾ 451¼ 451¾ — ¼ Dec 452 452¾ 452 452¾ +¼ Jul 469½ +¼ Dec 448¾ 449 448¾ 449 +1½ Est. sales 250,859. Wed.’s sales 350,453 Wed.’s open int 1,357,796 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 349½ +1¾ Dec 355 358¾ 351¾ 358¾ +1¾ Mar 351 358 351 358 +¼ May 359¾ — ¼ Jul 364 — ¼ Sep 359¾ — ¼ Dec 365 — ¼ Mar 362 — ¼ May 368 — ¼ Jul 358¼ — ¼ Sep 374 — ¼ Est. sales 1,009. Wed.’s sales 1,478 Wed.’s open int 3,897 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 999½ 1008¼ 999½ 1008¼ +2¼ Nov 1020 1024¾ 1010 1023½ +2 Jan 1037¼ 1042½ 1028 1041½ +2¼ Mar 1052¼ 1056¼ 1042 1055½ +1¾ May 1063½ 1068¾ 1054¾ 1068 +1¾ Jul 1071½ 1077½ 1064¼ 1077 +2 Aug 1071¼ 1076¼ 1063¾ 1075¾ +1¾ Sep 1061½ 1065¼ 1054 1065 +1¾ Nov 1062¼ 1067¾ 1055½ 1067¼ +2¼ Jan 1070 1078½ 1070 1078¼ +2¼ Mar 1077¼ 1081 1076½ 1081 +2 May 1080¾ 1085¾ 1080¾ 1085¾ +2 Jul 1091½ +2 Aug 1084¾ +2¼ Sep 1072¼ +3¼ Nov 1067¾ 1073 1067¾ 1073 +3½ Jul 1085¾ +3½ Nov 1063¼ +3½ Est. sales 210,615. Wed.’s sales 282,256 Wed.’s open int 826,240 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 41.40 42.45 41.40 42.32 +.97 Oct 40.72 41.83 40.61 41.69 +.97 Dec 40.21 41.30 40.09 41.17 +1.01 Jan 40.32 41.34 40.25 41.26 +.98 Mar 40.57 41.53 40.50 41.44 +.91 May 40.90 41.78 40.80 41.66 +.86 Jul 41.04 41.95 40.96 41.81 +.82 Aug 41.18 41.92 41.02 41.78 +.79 Sep 40.97 41.70 40.96 41.70 +.73 Oct 40.87 41.68 40.87 41.50 +.69 Dec 40.93 41.63 40.93 41.50 +.66 Jan 41.54 +.64 Mar 41.62 41.62 41.56 41.56 +.64 May 41.62 +.64 Jul 41.68 +.63 Aug 41.41 +.63 Sep 41.43 +.63 Oct 41.30 +.63 Dec 41.21 +.63 Jul 41.10 +.63 Oct 41.09 +.63 Dec 40.83 +.63 Est. sales 117,578. Wed.’s sales 139,273 Wed.’s open int 533,007 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 318.00 320.70 315.60 320.70 —3.10 Oct 325.00 325.80 316.90 322.40 —3.40 Dec 327.90 329.10 320.70 326.50 —2.80 Jan 329.20 330.40 322.30 328.20 —2.50 Mar 331.30 331.80 324.70 330.60 —2.00 May 333.60 333.90 327.00 333.00 —1.80 Jul 336.50 336.50 330.20 335.70 —1.80 Aug 335.70 336.10 330.60 335.90 —2.00 Sep 335.60 336.00 330.40 335.40 —2.30 Oct 330.30 334.40 330.30 333.90 —2.70 Dec 338.00 338.00 331.60 335.80 —2.80 Jan 336.50 —2.70 Mar 334.10 336.80 334.10 336.80 —2.70 May 338.00 —2.60 Jul 340.10 —2.70 Aug 340.20 —2.70 Sep 338.80 —2.70 Oct 336.50 —2.60 Dec 338.20 —2.60 Jul 348.00 —2.60 Oct 348.00 —2.60 Dec 351.50 —2.60 Est. sales 147,354. Wed.’s sales 164,643 Wed.’s open int 520,025

