CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|565½
|565½
|557
|561
|—4¼
|Dec
|577¾
|580½
|566¾
|574¾
|—6
|Mar
|598¾
|600¼
|587¼
|595
|—5¾
|May
|610
|611½
|599¼
|606¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|615
|617
|605
|612¼
|—5½
|Sep
|627½
|627½
|617
|623¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|642¾
|642¾
|633
|639½
|—5
|Mar
|650¾
|652
|644¼
|650½
|—4¾
|May
|652¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|636¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|646¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|657½
|—3¾
|Mar
|667¼
|—3¾
|May
|669
|—3¾
|Jul
|631¼
|—3¾
|Est. sales 96,997.
|Wed.’s sales 131,638
|Wed.’s open int 370,187
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|389
|390
|386¾
|390
|—
|½
|Dec
|412¾
|413¼
|406¾
|410¾
|—2
|Mar
|431½
|431¾
|425½
|429¼
|—1¾
|May
|441½
|441¾
|436¼
|439¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|447¼
|448
|442¾
|446¼
|—1
|Sep
|441½
|443½
|440
|442¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|448
|448½
|445½
|447¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|458¾
|458¾
|456¾
|458
|—
|½
|May
|464
|464¼
|463½
|464¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|467½
|468
|467¼
|468
|—
|½
|Sep
|451¼
|451¾
|451¼
|451¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|452
|452¾
|452
|452¾
|+¼
|Jul
|469½
|+¼
|Dec
|448¾
|449
|448¾
|449
|+1½
|Est. sales 250,859.
|Wed.’s sales 350,453
|Wed.’s open int 1,357,796
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|349½
|+1¾
|Dec
|355
|358¾
|351¾
|358¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|351
|358
|351
|358
|+¼
|May
|359¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|364
|—
|¼
|Sep
|359¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|365
|—
|¼
|Mar
|362
|—
|¼
|May
|368
|—
|¼
|Jul
|358¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|374
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 1,009.
|Wed.’s sales 1,478
|Wed.’s open int 3,897
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|999½
|1008¼
|999½
|1008¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|1020
|1024¾
|1010
|1023½
|+2
|Jan
|1037¼
|1042½
|1028
|1041½
|+2¼
|Mar
|1052¼
|1056¼
|1042
|1055½
|+1¾
|May
|1063½
|1068¾
|1054¾
|1068
|+1¾
|Jul
|1071½
|1077½
|1064¼
|1077
|+2
|Aug
|1071¼
|1076¼
|1063¾
|1075¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|1061½
|1065¼
|1054
|1065
|+1¾
|Nov
|1062¼
|1067¾
|1055½
|1067¼
|+2¼
|Jan
|1070
|1078½
|1070
|1078¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|1077¼
|1081
|1076½
|1081
|+2
|May
|1080¾
|1085¾
|1080¾
|1085¾
|+2
|Jul
|1091½
|+2
|Aug
|1084¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|1072¼
|+3¼
|Nov
|1067¾
|1073
|1067¾
|1073
|+3½
|Jul
|1085¾
|+3½
|Nov
|1063¼
|+3½
|Est. sales 210,615.
|Wed.’s sales 282,256
|Wed.’s open int 826,240
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|41.40
|42.45
|41.40
|42.32
|+.97
|Oct
|40.72
|41.83
|40.61
|41.69
|+.97
|Dec
|40.21
|41.30
|40.09
|41.17
|+1.01
|Jan
|40.32
|41.34
|40.25
|41.26
|+.98
|Mar
|40.57
|41.53
|40.50
|41.44
|+.91
|May
|40.90
|41.78
|40.80
|41.66
|+.86
|Jul
|41.04
|41.95
|40.96
|41.81
|+.82
|Aug
|41.18
|41.92
|41.02
|41.78
|+.79
|Sep
|40.97
|41.70
|40.96
|41.70
|+.73
|Oct
|40.87
|41.68
|40.87
|41.50
|+.69
|Dec
|40.93
|41.63
|40.93
|41.50
|+.66
|Jan
|41.54
|+.64
|Mar
|41.62
|41.62
|41.56
|41.56
|+.64
|May
|41.62
|+.64
|Jul
|41.68
|+.63
|Aug
|41.41
|+.63
|Sep
|41.43
|+.63
|Oct
|41.30
|+.63
|Dec
|41.21
|+.63
|Jul
|41.10
|+.63
|Oct
|41.09
|+.63
|Dec
|40.83
|+.63
|Est. sales 117,578.
|Wed.’s sales 139,273
|Wed.’s open int 533,007
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|318.00
|320.70
|315.60
|320.70
|—3.10
|Oct
|325.00
|325.80
|316.90
|322.40
|—3.40
|Dec
|327.90
|329.10
|320.70
|326.50
|—2.80
|Jan
|329.20
|330.40
|322.30
|328.20
|—2.50
|Mar
|331.30
|331.80
|324.70
|330.60
|—2.00
|May
|333.60
|333.90
|327.00
|333.00
|—1.80
|Jul
|336.50
|336.50
|330.20
|335.70
|—1.80
|Aug
|335.70
|336.10
|330.60
|335.90
|—2.00
|Sep
|335.60
|336.00
|330.40
|335.40
|—2.30
|Oct
|330.30
|334.40
|330.30
|333.90
|—2.70
|Dec
|338.00
|338.00
|331.60
|335.80
|—2.80
|Jan
|336.50
|—2.70
|Mar
|334.10
|336.80
|334.10
|336.80
|—2.70
|May
|338.00
|—2.60
|Jul
|340.10
|—2.70
|Aug
|340.20
|—2.70
|Sep
|338.80
|—2.70
|Oct
|336.50
|—2.60
|Dec
|338.20
|—2.60
|Jul
|348.00
|—2.60
|Oct
|348.00
|—2.60
|Dec
|351.50
|—2.60
|Est. sales 147,354.
|Wed.’s sales 164,643
|Wed.’s open int 520,025
