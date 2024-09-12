Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 12, 2024, 3:23 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 563 ¾
Dec 579 591¾ 573¼ 578½ ¾
Mar 598 610¼ 592¼ 597½ ¾
May 608 620¼ 603 608 —1
Jul 612¾ 624¾ 608¼ 613¼ —1
Sep 623 634¾ 619 624 —1
Dec 638 649 634¼ 639 —1
Mar 653 656½ 649½ 649½ —1
May 651¼ ¾
Jul 635¾ 635¾ 633¼ 633¼ ¾
Sep 643¼ ¾
Dec 654½ ¾
Mar 664¼ ¾
May 666 ¾
Jul 628¼ ¾
Est. sales 104,410. Wed.’s sales 69,870
Wed.’s open int 359,540
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 380½ 387½ 380½ 386¼ +5¾
Dec 404¾ 409¾ 397 406 +1¼
Mar 423¾ 428 416 424½ +1
May 435¼ 439¼ 427½ 435½
Jul 442¼ 446 434¾ 442¼
Sep 439½ 442¼ 432¾ 439¼
Dec 444¾ 447½ 439¼ 445¼
Mar 455 456¼ 451½ 456
May 464 464 457½ 462
Jul 465½ 467 460¼ 466
Sep 449½ +1
Dec 450 452½ 445¾ 451
Jul 467¾
Dec 443½ 445¾ 443½ 445¾ +1
Est. sales 416,475. Wed.’s sales 299,550
Wed.’s open int 1,366,797, up 6,738
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 365 366¼ 365 366¼ +7½
Dec 367¼ 378½ 364 375½ +7½
Mar 365¼ 376 364¾ 373 +6¾
May 370 372 364¾ 371¼ +6¾
Jul 375 +6¾
Sep 370¾ +6¾
Dec 376 +6¾
Mar 373 +6¾
May 379 +6¾
Jul 369¼ +6¾
Sep 385 +6¾
Est. sales 1,052. Wed.’s sales 610
Wed.’s open int 3,573, up 17
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 987½ 991½ 987½ 991½ +11¾
Nov 1001 1017¼ 997¼ 1010¾ +10¼
Jan 1019 1035¼ 1015¾ 1029½ +10½
Mar 1034¼ 1049 1030¼ 1044 +10
May 1048¾ 1063 1044¾ 1058 +9¼
Jul 1059 1073 1055½ 1068¼ +8½
Aug 1059¼ 1072½ 1055½ 1068 +7¾
Sep 1050¾ 1059½ 1047¾ 1058¼ +8¼
Nov 1051 1063¼ 1048¾ 1060½ +8½
Jan 1063¼ 1071½ 1063 1071½ +8¼
Mar 1063¾ 1074¼ 1063¾ 1074¼ +8
May 1073 1078¾ 1073 1078¾ +7½
Jul 1077 1085 1077 1085 +8
Aug 1078 +8
Sep 1066 +8¼
Nov 1064½ 1067 1060 1066¼ +7
Jul 1072 1072 1071¾ 1071¾ ¼
Nov 1053½ +4
Est. sales 229,006. Wed.’s sales 175,840
Wed.’s open int 826,557, up 2,400
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 41.26 41.26 40.81 40.81 +.49
Oct 39.80 40.57 39.62 40.33 +.55
Dec 39.35 40.05 39.13 39.79 +.49
Jan 39.50 40.13 39.30 39.90 +.45
Mar 39.75 40.35 39.60 40.14 +.41
May 40.08 40.64 39.94 40.46 +.40
Jul 40.37 40.88 40.18 40.70 +.38
Aug 40.33 40.86 40.28 40.69 +.36
Sep 40.27 40.64 40.27 40.63 +.36
Oct 40.18 40.45 40.06 40.45 +.36
Dec 40.11 40.64 40.09 40.48 +.37
Jan 40.65 40.67 40.55 40.55 +.37
Mar 40.77 40.79 40.64 40.64 +.37
May 40.91 40.93 40.75 40.75 +.36
Jul 41.04 41.06 40.82 40.82 +.34
Aug 40.55 +.34
Sep 40.57 +.34
Oct 40.44 +.34
Dec 40.31 +.34
Jul 40.20 +.34
Oct 40.19 +.34
Dec 39.93 +.34
Est. sales 137,911. Wed.’s sales 161,095
Wed.’s open int 545,455, up 5,094
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 317.00 317.10 316.10 316.50 +3.20
Oct 316.50 320.90 313.90 318.90 +2.90
Dec 320.00 325.00 317.80 323.20 +3.20
Jan 322.30 327.00 320.00 325.20 +3.00
Mar 325.60 329.70 323.20 328.10 +2.80
May 328.50 332.20 325.90 330.90 +2.70
Jul 331.70 335.20 329.20 334.10 +2.60
Aug 336.60 339.00 329.60 334.60 +2.40
Sep 335.00 335.40 330.00 334.50 +2.30
Oct 334.00 334.00 330.30 333.20 +2.30
Dec 334.10 336.30 330.70 335.40 +2.20
Jan 336.20 +2.20
Mar 336.40 +2.10
May 337.30 +1.90
Jul 339.50 +2.00
Aug 339.50 +2.00
Sep 337.90 +1.90
Oct 335.40 +1.90
Dec 337.20 +1.90
Jul 347.00 +1.90
Oct 347.00 +1.90
Dec 350.50 +1.90
Est. sales 134,442. Wed.’s sales 134,464
Wed.’s open int 505,248

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

