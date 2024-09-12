CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|563
|—
|¾
|Dec
|579
|591¾
|573¼
|578½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|598
|610¼
|592¼
|597½
|—
|¾
|May
|608
|620¼
|603
|608
|—1
|Jul
|612¾
|624¾
|608¼
|613¼
|—1
|Sep
|623
|634¾
|619
|624
|—1
|Dec
|638
|649
|634¼
|639
|—1
|Mar
|653
|656½
|649½
|649½
|—1
|May
|651¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|635¾
|635¾
|633¼
|633¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|643¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|654½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|664¼
|—
|¾
|May
|666
|—
|¾
|Jul
|628¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 104,410.
|Wed.’s sales 69,870
|Wed.’s open int 359,540
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|380½
|387½
|380½
|386¼
|+5¾
|Dec
|404¾
|409¾
|397
|406
|+1¼
|Mar
|423¾
|428
|416
|424½
|+1
|May
|435¼
|439¼
|427½
|435½
|+½
|Jul
|442¼
|446
|434¾
|442¼
|Sep
|439½
|442¼
|432¾
|439¼
|Dec
|444¾
|447½
|439¼
|445¼
|+¼
|Mar
|455
|456¼
|451½
|456
|May
|464
|464
|457½
|462
|+¼
|Jul
|465½
|467
|460¼
|466
|+¾
|Sep
|449½
|+1
|Dec
|450
|452½
|445¾
|451
|+¾
|Jul
|467¾
|+¾
|Dec
|443½
|445¾
|443½
|445¾
|+1
|Est. sales 416,475.
|Wed.’s sales 299,550
|Wed.’s open int 1,366,797,
|up 6,738
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|365
|366¼
|365
|366¼
|+7½
|Dec
|367¼
|378½
|364
|375½
|+7½
|Mar
|365¼
|376
|364¾
|373
|+6¾
|May
|370
|372
|364¾
|371¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|375
|+6¾
|Sep
|370¾
|+6¾
|Dec
|376
|+6¾
|Mar
|373
|+6¾
|May
|379
|+6¾
|Jul
|369¼
|+6¾
|Sep
|385
|+6¾
|Est. sales 1,052.
|Wed.’s sales 610
|Wed.’s open int 3,573,
|up 17
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|987½
|991½
|987½
|991½
|+11¾
|Nov
|1001
|1017¼
|997¼
|1010¾
|+10¼
|Jan
|1019
|1035¼
|1015¾
|1029½
|+10½
|Mar
|1034¼
|1049
|1030¼
|1044
|+10
|May
|1048¾
|1063
|1044¾
|1058
|+9¼
|Jul
|1059
|1073
|1055½
|1068¼
|+8½
|Aug
|1059¼
|1072½
|1055½
|1068
|+7¾
|Sep
|1050¾
|1059½
|1047¾
|1058¼
|+8¼
|Nov
|1051
|1063¼
|1048¾
|1060½
|+8½
|Jan
|1063¼
|1071½
|1063
|1071½
|+8¼
|Mar
|1063¾
|1074¼
|1063¾
|1074¼
|+8
|May
|1073
|1078¾
|1073
|1078¾
|+7½
|Jul
|1077
|1085
|1077
|1085
|+8
|Aug
|1078
|+8
|Sep
|1066
|+8¼
|Nov
|1064½
|1067
|1060
|1066¼
|+7
|Jul
|1072
|1072
|1071¾
|1071¾
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1053½
|+4
|Est. sales 229,006.
|Wed.’s sales 175,840
|Wed.’s open int 826,557,
|up 2,400
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|41.26
|41.26
|40.81
|40.81
|+.49
|Oct
|39.80
|40.57
|39.62
|40.33
|+.55
|Dec
|39.35
|40.05
|39.13
|39.79
|+.49
|Jan
|39.50
|40.13
|39.30
|39.90
|+.45
|Mar
|39.75
|40.35
|39.60
|40.14
|+.41
|May
|40.08
|40.64
|39.94
|40.46
|+.40
|Jul
|40.37
|40.88
|40.18
|40.70
|+.38
|Aug
|40.33
|40.86
|40.28
|40.69
|+.36
|Sep
|40.27
|40.64
|40.27
|40.63
|+.36
|Oct
|40.18
|40.45
|40.06
|40.45
|+.36
|Dec
|40.11
|40.64
|40.09
|40.48
|+.37
|Jan
|40.65
|40.67
|40.55
|40.55
|+.37
|Mar
|40.77
|40.79
|40.64
|40.64
|+.37
|May
|40.91
|40.93
|40.75
|40.75
|+.36
|Jul
|41.04
|41.06
|40.82
|40.82
|+.34
|Aug
|40.55
|+.34
|Sep
|40.57
|+.34
|Oct
|40.44
|+.34
|Dec
|40.31
|+.34
|Jul
|40.20
|+.34
|Oct
|40.19
|+.34
|Dec
|39.93
|+.34
|Est. sales 137,911.
|Wed.’s sales 161,095
|Wed.’s open int 545,455,
|up 5,094
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|317.00
|317.10
|316.10
|316.50
|+3.20
|Oct
|316.50
|320.90
|313.90
|318.90
|+2.90
|Dec
|320.00
|325.00
|317.80
|323.20
|+3.20
|Jan
|322.30
|327.00
|320.00
|325.20
|+3.00
|Mar
|325.60
|329.70
|323.20
|328.10
|+2.80
|May
|328.50
|332.20
|325.90
|330.90
|+2.70
|Jul
|331.70
|335.20
|329.20
|334.10
|+2.60
|Aug
|336.60
|339.00
|329.60
|334.60
|+2.40
|Sep
|335.00
|335.40
|330.00
|334.50
|+2.30
|Oct
|334.00
|334.00
|330.30
|333.20
|+2.30
|Dec
|334.10
|336.30
|330.70
|335.40
|+2.20
|Jan
|336.20
|+2.20
|Mar
|336.40
|+2.10
|May
|337.30
|+1.90
|Jul
|339.50
|+2.00
|Aug
|339.50
|+2.00
|Sep
|337.90
|+1.90
|Oct
|335.40
|+1.90
|Dec
|337.20
|+1.90
|Jul
|347.00
|+1.90
|Oct
|347.00
|+1.90
|Dec
|350.50
|+1.90
|Est. sales 134,442.
|Wed.’s sales 134,464
|Wed.’s open int 505,248
