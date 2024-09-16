CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|594¾
|596
|574¼
|578½
|—16¼
|Mar
|611¾
|613¼
|593¼
|597½
|—14¾
|May
|621¾
|622¾
|603¾
|608¼
|—14
|Jul
|626
|627½
|609¼
|613¾
|—13¼
|Sep
|636
|636
|620¼
|624¾
|—12¼
|Dec
|650
|650
|635½
|639¾
|—11½
|Mar
|652
|655½
|647
|650¼
|—10½
|May
|652
|—9¾
|Jul
|634
|—9¾
|Sep
|644
|—9¾
|Dec
|655¼
|—9¾
|Mar
|665
|—9¾
|May
|666¾
|—9¾
|Jul
|625¼
|—9¾
|Est. sales 150,686.
|Fri.’s sales 124,762
|Fri.’s open int 358,011
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|413
|413
|408½
|410¾
|—2½
|Mar
|430½
|430½
|426¼
|429¼
|—1¾
|May
|441
|441¼
|437
|440¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|447
|447¼
|443¼
|446½
|—1¼
|Sep
|442¾
|443¼
|439½
|442½
|—
|½
|Dec
|448¼
|448½
|445¼
|448
|—
|½
|Mar
|458¼
|458¾
|455¾
|458¾
|—
|½
|May
|463
|464¾
|461½
|464¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|467
|468½
|465½
|468½
|—
|½
|Sep
|451¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|452
|452½
|450¾
|452½
|—1
|Jul
|469¼
|—1
|Dec
|446
|447
|446
|447
|—1¾
|Est. sales 355,761.
|Fri.’s sales 288,113
|Fri.’s open int 1,404,033,
|up 23,167
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|377
|378¾
|354¼
|363¼
|—13¾
|Mar
|373
|373¼
|353¼
|362
|—10¼
|May
|355¼
|362¼
|355
|362¼
|—8¾
|Jul
|360¼
|366
|360¼
|366
|—8¾
|Sep
|361¾
|—8¾
|Dec
|367
|—8¾
|Mar
|364
|—8¾
|May
|370
|—8¾
|Jul
|360¼
|—8¾
|Sep
|376
|—8¾
|Est. sales 988.
|Fri.’s sales 886
|Fri.’s open int 3,629
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1005
|1012
|999
|1004½
|—1¾
|Jan
|1023½
|1030½
|1017¾
|1023½
|—1¼
|Mar
|1038¼
|1044¼
|1032¼
|1038
|—1
|May
|1053
|1058½
|1046¾
|1052¼
|—1
|Jul
|1061¼
|1068½
|1057¾
|1063
|—1
|Aug
|1065½
|1068¾
|1058¾
|1063
|—1½
|Sep
|1056¼
|1057
|1052
|1053¾
|—2
|Nov
|1058
|1061¼
|1051¾
|1057¼
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1071¾
|1071¾
|1067¼
|1068½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1075¼
|1075¼
|1070¾
|1070¾
|—1¼
|May
|1075½
|—1¼
|Jul
|1081½
|—1½
|Aug
|1074¾
|—1½
|Sep
|1061½
|—1½
|Nov
|1063
|1063
|1059¾
|1062¼
|—1
|Jul
|1067¾
|—1
|Nov
|1049½
|—1
|Est. sales 199,127.
|Fri.’s sales 150,212
|Fri.’s open int 834,451,
|up 5,400
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|39.56
|40.17
|39.26
|39.75
|+.22
|Dec
|38.93
|39.53
|38.64
|39.11
|+.18
|Jan
|39.07
|39.62
|38.74
|39.19
|+.13
|Mar
|39.31
|39.84
|38.99
|39.42
|+.11
|May
|39.66
|40.15
|39.34
|39.72
|+.06
|Jul
|39.94
|40.38
|39.60
|39.96
|+.02
|Aug
|39.86
|40.33
|39.66
|39.99
|+.02
|Sep
|39.80
|40.24
|39.70
|39.95
|+.02
|Oct
|39.55
|40.11
|39.46
|39.79
|+.02
|Dec
|39.66
|40.24
|39.52
|39.84
|+.02
|Jan
|39.65
|40.05
|39.65
|39.91
|+.02
|Mar
|40.00
|May
|40.11
|—.01
|Jul
|40.18
|—.01
|Aug
|39.91
|—.01
|Sep
|39.93
|—.01
|Oct
|39.80
|—.01
|Dec
|39.67
|—.01
|Jul
|39.56
|—.01
|Oct
|39.55
|—.01
|Dec
|39.29
|—.01
|Est. sales 146,434.
|Fri.’s sales 110,659
|Fri.’s open int 553,499,
|up 8,009
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|318.50
|322.20
|316.10
|320.10
|+1.70
|Dec
|322.90
|326.70
|320.60
|323.80
|+.90
|Jan
|325.40
|328.70
|323.00
|325.90
|+.70
|Mar
|328.30
|331.50
|326.20
|329.00
|+.60
|May
|331.80
|334.40
|329.10
|331.90
|+.50
|Jul
|335.30
|337.60
|332.50
|335.20
|+.40
|Aug
|334.70
|338.20
|333.50
|335.80
|+.30
|Sep
|334.60
|338.10
|333.30
|335.90
|+.50
|Oct
|335.00
|336.20
|333.20
|334.90
|+.60
|Dec
|335.40
|339.00
|334.50
|337.50
|+.90
|Jan
|338.20
|+.80
|Mar
|338.30
|+.80
|May
|339.20
|+.70
|Jul
|341.40
|+.70
|Aug
|341.50
|+.80
|Sep
|340.10
|+1.00
|Oct
|337.70
|+1.20
|Dec
|339.40
|+1.10
|Jul
|349.20
|+1.10
|Oct
|349.20
|+1.10
|Dec
|352.70
|+1.10
|Est. sales 109,855.
|Fri.’s sales 84,913
|Fri.’s open int 511,744,
|up 3,342
