CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 594¾ 596 574¼ 578½ —16¼ Mar 611¾ 613¼ 593¼ 597½ —14¾ May 621¾ 622¾ 603¾ 608¼ —14 Jul 626 627½ 609¼ 613¾ —13¼ Sep 636 636 620¼ 624¾ —12¼ Dec 650 650 635½ 639¾ —11½ Mar 652 655½ 647 650¼ —10½ May 652 —9¾ Jul 634 —9¾ Sep 644 —9¾ Dec 655¼ —9¾ Mar 665 —9¾ May 666¾ —9¾ Jul 625¼ —9¾ Est. sales 150,686. Fri.’s sales 124,762 Fri.’s open int 358,011 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 413 413 408½ 410¾ —2½ Mar 430½ 430½ 426¼ 429¼ —1¾ May 441 441¼ 437 440¼ —1¼ Jul 447 447¼ 443¼ 446½ —1¼ Sep 442¾ 443¼ 439½ 442½ — ½ Dec 448¼ 448½ 445¼ 448 — ½ Mar 458¼ 458¾ 455¾ 458¾ — ½ May 463 464¾ 461½ 464¾ — ½ Jul 467 468½ 465½ 468½ — ½ Sep 451¼ — ¾ Dec 452 452½ 450¾ 452½ —1 Jul 469¼ —1 Dec 446 447 446 447 —1¾ Est. sales 355,761. Fri.’s sales 288,113 Fri.’s open int 1,404,033, up 23,167 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 377 378¾ 354¼ 363¼ —13¾ Mar 373 373¼ 353¼ 362 —10¼ May 355¼ 362¼ 355 362¼ —8¾ Jul 360¼ 366 360¼ 366 —8¾ Sep 361¾ —8¾ Dec 367 —8¾ Mar 364 —8¾ May 370 —8¾ Jul 360¼ —8¾ Sep 376 —8¾ Est. sales 988. Fri.’s sales 886 Fri.’s open int 3,629 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1005 1012 999 1004½ —1¾ Jan 1023½ 1030½ 1017¾ 1023½ —1¼ Mar 1038¼ 1044¼ 1032¼ 1038 —1 May 1053 1058½ 1046¾ 1052¼ —1 Jul 1061¼ 1068½ 1057¾ 1063 —1 Aug 1065½ 1068¾ 1058¾ 1063 —1½ Sep 1056¼ 1057 1052 1053¾ —2 Nov 1058 1061¼ 1051¾ 1057¼ — ¾ Jan 1071¾ 1071¾ 1067¼ 1068½ — ¾ Mar 1075¼ 1075¼ 1070¾ 1070¾ —1¼ May 1075½ —1¼ Jul 1081½ —1½ Aug 1074¾ —1½ Sep 1061½ —1½ Nov 1063 1063 1059¾ 1062¼ —1 Jul 1067¾ —1 Nov 1049½ —1 Est. sales 199,127. Fri.’s sales 150,212 Fri.’s open int 834,451, up 5,400 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 39.56 40.17 39.26 39.75 +.22 Dec 38.93 39.53 38.64 39.11 +.18 Jan 39.07 39.62 38.74 39.19 +.13 Mar 39.31 39.84 38.99 39.42 +.11 May 39.66 40.15 39.34 39.72 +.06 Jul 39.94 40.38 39.60 39.96 +.02 Aug 39.86 40.33 39.66 39.99 +.02 Sep 39.80 40.24 39.70 39.95 +.02 Oct 39.55 40.11 39.46 39.79 +.02 Dec 39.66 40.24 39.52 39.84 +.02 Jan 39.65 40.05 39.65 39.91 +.02 Mar 40.00 May 40.11 —.01 Jul 40.18 —.01 Aug 39.91 —.01 Sep 39.93 —.01 Oct 39.80 —.01 Dec 39.67 —.01 Jul 39.56 —.01 Oct 39.55 —.01 Dec 39.29 —.01 Est. sales 146,434. Fri.’s sales 110,659 Fri.’s open int 553,499, up 8,009 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 318.50 322.20 316.10 320.10 +1.70 Dec 322.90 326.70 320.60 323.80 +.90 Jan 325.40 328.70 323.00 325.90 +.70 Mar 328.30 331.50 326.20 329.00 +.60 May 331.80 334.40 329.10 331.90 +.50 Jul 335.30 337.60 332.50 335.20 +.40 Aug 334.70 338.20 333.50 335.80 +.30 Sep 334.60 338.10 333.30 335.90 +.50 Oct 335.00 336.20 333.20 334.90 +.60 Dec 335.40 339.00 334.50 337.50 +.90 Jan 338.20 +.80 Mar 338.30 +.80 May 339.20 +.70 Jul 341.40 +.70 Aug 341.50 +.80 Sep 340.10 +1.00 Oct 337.70 +1.20 Dec 339.40 +1.10 Jul 349.20 +1.10 Oct 349.20 +1.10 Dec 352.70 +1.10 Est. sales 109,855. Fri.’s sales 84,913 Fri.’s open int 511,744, up 3,342

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.