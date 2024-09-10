Capstone Green: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRNQ) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter…

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRNQ) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $24.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Van Nuys, California-based company said it had profit of $1.27.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 21 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.63.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGRNQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGRNQ

