Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.88 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $13.07 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Broadcom Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $14 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $152.82, an increase of 75% in the last 12 months.

