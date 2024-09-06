Brady: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $55.5 million. The Milwaukee-based…

Brady Corp. (BRC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $55.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.19 per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $343.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $197.2 million, or $4.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.70 per share.

Brady shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

