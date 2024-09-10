Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Tuesday reported a…

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Tuesday reported a loss of $99.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $7.36 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.07 per share.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $263.4 million in the period.

Barnes & Noble Education shares have decreased 93% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.26, a decrease of 90% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNED

