Avid Bioservices: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The contract manufacturer posted revenue of $40.2 million in the period.

Avid Bioservices expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $168 million.

Avid Bioservices shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.87, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

