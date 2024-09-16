AstroNova: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Monday reported a loss of $311,000…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Monday reported a loss of $311,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $40.5 million in the period.

AstroNova shares have decreased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.