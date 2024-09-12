Adobe: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.68 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $3.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.53 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $5.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.63 to $4.68.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.5 billion to $5.55 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Adobe shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $584.91, an increase of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADBE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADBE

