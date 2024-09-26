Accenture: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.68 billion. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.68 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $16.41 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.26 billion, or $11.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $64.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $16.85 billion to $17.45 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $12.55 to $12.91 per share.

Accenture shares have fallen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has increased slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN

