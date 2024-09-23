AAR: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $18 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $661.7 million in the period.

AAR shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $69.10, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR

