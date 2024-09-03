3 are killed when a senior living facility bus and a dump truck crash in southern Maryland

NANJEMOY, Md. (AP) — Three people were killed Friday in a crash involving a senior living facility’s bus and a…

NANJEMOY, Md. (AP) — Three people were killed Friday in a crash involving a senior living facility’s bus and a dump truck in southern Maryland, state police said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. when the bus lost control on Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy in Charles County and hit the dump truck, Maryland State Police said in a news release. Police did not know why the bus lost control, but said investigators don’t believe that impairment was a factor in the crash.

The bus driver and two passengers died at the scene and the dump truck driver was reported not injured, police said.

Police did not immediately release the names of the three people who were killed.

