19 Top Romantic Getaways in Texas

Texas offers something for every duo, whether you want to reconnect over dinner in a chic city restaurant or disconnect from the rest of the world in a remote cabin. To help you and your partner choose a romantic getaway in Texas, we’ve highlighted some of the best big cities, quiet locales and luxurious hotels throughout the Lone Star State. Pack your bags and grab your honey; it’s time to take a much-needed break together in one of these romantic Texas destinations.

Sinya at Lone Man Creek: Wimberley

It doesn’t get much more romantic than Sinya on Lone Man Creek. One of the best places for glamping in Texas, this secluded property accommodates just one duo at a time. Inside the glamping accommodations, couples will find luxurious amenities including a king-sized bed with a goose-down comforter and pillows, a clawfoot tub, Turkish cotton towels, and spa bathrobes. A kitchenette with a Nespresso coffee maker and a small pantry (containing items like coffee, sugar and select spices) is also included. A coloring book with colored pencils and some games are tucked into the nightstand.

Outside, you can sway in a hammock, traverse a rock path to a waterfall, soak in a hot tub beneath the stars and more. For the ultimate romantic escape, book the all-inclusive Sinya Wellness Couples Retreat, which includes two nights’ accommodations, a 90-minute massage for you and your partner, a 90-minute bonding session with a therapist, and a sound ceremony.

Sinya on Lone Man Creek is located in Texas Hill Country, which means that when (or if) you decide to leave your lodging, you can visit local wineries, breweries and distilleries among more stunning scenery. The Wimberley Square is also worth a visit, with art galleries, restaurants, shops and two glass studios nearby.

Address: 428 Deer Lake Estates, Wimberley, TX 78676

Skybox Cabins: Glen Rose

Skybox Cabins offers an ideal retreat for you and your special someone, with previous guests praising the cabins’ location and views. The cabins are nestled in a forest within a 50-acre property in Glen Rose, which sits about 55 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Along with the enchanting setting, Skybox Cabins does not permit guests younger than 18 in an effort to preserve a relaxing environment for its lodgers.

Couples can select one of five residences for their stay. Four of the accommodations are cabins, each with their own unique design and theme. No matter which you choose, you’ll find comfortable beds, interior and exterior seating, and kitchenettes. The other option, a glamping experience, provides slightly more rustic amenities in a bell tent; you’ll still enjoy modern conveniences like air conditioning, heat and electricity, with showers and a kitchenette provided in a detached building.

From Skybox, you can drive less than 10 miles to Glen Rose’s town center to see historic buildings and a few museums, such as Barnard’s Mill and Art Museum. For a special treat, arrange for a private tour of the museum on a weekday. If you’re looking to stay more active, head to Dinosaur Valley State Park to literally walk in a dinosaur’s footsteps, take a hike or attend a ranger event like a Star Party — just be sure to reserve your entry in advance. If you and your partner would rather spend a day on the water, visit Wheeler Branch Reservoir and its neighboring park for fishing or kayaking.

Address: 1767 County Road 1011, Glen Rose, TX 76043

Austin

The self-proclaimed “Live Music Capital of the World” has more than 200 venues that offer every kind of music, from country to blues to jazz. After spending your evenings listening to music and dancing the night away, stroll hand in hand through Zilker Metropolitan Park’s botanical garden or take a swim in the 3-acre Barton Springs Pool. Partners who wish to learn more about Texas history will enjoy perusing the exhibits at the Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Austin is also a dream for foodies. For a special evening, try Lenoir, which sources its food from local producers and has an ever-changing seasonal menu; Olamaie, a Southern-inspired restaurant where “Top Chef” contestant Amanda Turner is chef de cuisine; or Jeffrey’s, which serves a number of seafood and steak options. Take time to peruse the city’s craft beer scene by sampling a pint or two from Austin Beerworks or taking a short drive out to Vista Brewing for a side of ranch views with your draught. If you’re short on time, take advantage of an Austin food tour or brewery tour with expertise from a local.

Where to stay: One of the best hotels in Austin, The Driskill is a longtime favorite thanks to its incomparable service and luxurious accommodations. It’s also an architecturally beautiful and historic property, so even if you don’t stay here, it’s a must-see in Austin.

Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District: Houston

While Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District offers traditional guest rooms with crisp white linens and dark furnishings, the main draw to this hotel — especially for couples — is its suites. The Magnificent Seven Suites are massive — ranging from roughly 900 to 2,200 square feet — and each is decorated in its own style, such as the eccentric Rockstar Suite. Then there are the uniquely themed Concept Suites: Take to the stars in the space-themed Houston We Have a Problem suite, or revisit Deborah Kerr and Cary Grant’s romance in the An Affair to Remember suite. Though previous visitors admit the suites can seem a little kitschy, they rave about the well-appointed, comfortable rooms.

Outside your digs, you’ll find even more of the signature style at Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District. The ZaSpa seeks to give transformative treatments that will leave you and your partner feeling rejuvenated, such as the “Romance Ritual.” After you’ve been pampered, relax by the pool before dining on the terrace at Monarch Restaurant & Lounge. Be sure to wander the hotel before checkout to peruse its unique collection of art sourced from creators all over the world. While most travelers appreciated the amenities, a few noted some trouble with service.

What’s more, there’s a bevy of local attractions for you and your partner to explore just outside the hotel’s door. Houston’s hip Museum District surrounds the property, and Hermann Park is situated across the street. When you’re ready to explore the local food scene, sign up for a Houston food tour to get acquainted with the city’s best offerings — its Vietnamese culinary scene in particular is exploding. You’ll also want to save one day of your Houston itinerary for a day trip south to Galveston, where beachfront strolls await.

Address: 5701 Main St., Houston, TX 77005

Big Bend

Big Bend is every outdoors-loving couple’s dream. Located in West Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border, the area boasts more than 1 million acres of protected land across both Big Bend Ranch State Park and Big Bend National Park. No matter which park you explore, you’ll be treated to magnificent scenery at every turn. Mountains and cliffs rise above the Chihuahuan Desert landscape, while the Rio Grande winds through numerous canyons.

At the state park, there are nearly 250 miles of trails where you and your partner can hike, bike, drive and see who can spot the most wildlife. About 300 species of birds have been sighted over the years, and a variety of other animals reside here too, including kangaroo rats, coyotes and 16 species of bats. At the national park, the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive passes the park’s famed geological features, including Tuff Canyon and Santa Elena Canyon. If you’d rather see the rock formations up close, schedule a tour via kayak or raft on the Rio Grande. Meanwhile, nature lovers will enjoy the Dagger Flat Auto Trail, a dirt road that winds through a forest of giant dagger yucca plants.

Be sure to stick around Big Bend after the sun sets. Both parks are International Dark Sky Parks, meaning there is little light pollution to interfere with your stargazing. Additionally, you’ll want to make time to visit Terlingua. Once a town that the Chisos Mining Company called home, Terlingua is now a ghost town where you can explore the gravesites of miners and find a few spots for refreshments.

Where to stay: Both parks offer primitive campsites, ideal for enjoying your getaway basking in the glow of a campfire outside your tent. If you’d rather not rough it, you can find numerous vacation rentals in the area or head to Lajitas Golf Resort. Nestled at the base of Big Bend Ranch State Park, Lajitas offers cozy Western-inspired accommodations, as well as a golf course and zip line tours.

BlissWood Bed and Breakfast Ranch: Cat Spring

BlissWood Bed and Breakfast Ranch offers impeccable amenities and service that make it easy to connect or celebrate an anniversary. The property is located on Lehmann Legacy Ranch and sprawls across 350 acres. You’re welcome to enjoy all the dude ranch has to offer, including trails for walking, hiking and biking; beautiful lakes; and abundant wildlife spanning horses and cattle to deer and bison. This tranquility can be found approximately 65 miles west of Houston.

Each lodging option is a private cabin or home with features to make your stay extra special. The Mystic Woods Cabin is just big enough for two and includes romantic touches like an electric fireplace, a jetted bathtub and a private outdoor hot tub. The Sunset Pond Cabin comes equipped with a fully stocked kitchen in case you want to cook for your sweetheart; it also offers a private fire pit, a hot tub and its own pond.

If you can manage to pull yourselves away from your cozy accommodations, a plethora of activities await adventurous twosomes on the ranch (though they may require additional fees). Try your hand at knife or ax throwing, fishing, archery, or trapshooting. The ranch also has horses available for leisurely guided rides. BlissWood can even create a picnic for you and your partner to enjoy at your cabin or in the ranch’s gazebo. For an indulgent experience, spring for one of the property’s romance packages: Options include everything from guided horseback rides to couples massages to preplanned proposals.

Address: 13597 Frantz Road, Cat Spring, TX 78933

San Antonio

Whether you’re seeking a cheap weekend getaway or a more extensive vacation, you’ll have plenty of options for daytime outings and date nights in San Antonio; the trouble will be narrowing down the list of things to do. Nature enthusiasts can enjoy an early lunch (or weekend brunch) at Jardín, the restaurant inside the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Once you’ve both satiated your appetites, spend the rest of the day below ground in the enchanting Natural Bridge Caverns or strolling through beloved Brackenridge Park.

Food-loving duos should swing by the Pearl district, which has a burgeoning dining scene, as well as several bars and shops to check out. Those who arrive on a weekend morning should also save time for exploring the district’s farmers and artisans markets. No matter how you and your partner pass the time during the day, you should reserve at least one night for walking through downtown. San Antonio’s famous River Walk, the Alamo and the San Fernando Cathedral are aglow each evening, making for a truly memorable romantic stroll.

Where to stay:San Antonio’s accommodations are much like its attractions: diverse and able to suit any taste. The award-winning Hotel Emma houses cozy rooms with dark wood furniture, Frette linens, and windows overlooking the cityscape or the river. If you want something with a bit more Texan flair, consider the Omni La Mansión del Rio. This hotel sits within a historic building on the banks of the river.

Mokara Hotel & Spa: San Antonio

Located right next to the San Antonio River Walk, Mokara Hotel & Spa demands its own visit to the city. Rooms feature romantic touches like large windows and four-poster beds made of wrought iron. In every bathroom, you’ll discover a tub big enough for both you and your partner, as well as luxurious Nest bath products. Upgrade to a room with a balcony for a private place to enjoy the bustle of the River Walk without rubbing elbows with other tourists.

Though the River Walk has bountiful dining options, enjoy at least one of your meals at the on-site Ostra, a AAA Four Diamond restaurant. Sip on a glass of fine wine while you savor a scrumptious seafood dinner. Alternatively, try Four Brothers for Southern foods with Latin and French flair; it also serves breakfast. If you opt to have dinner away from the hotel, stop by Mokara’s Rooftop Café for predinner cocktails and appetizers.

The property’s Mokara Spa offers “Together” massages for couples, tailored to your individual needs, as well as host of other treatments (including facials, nail treatments and body treatments) so you and your honey can feel your best. Complement your stay at Mokara with a guided tour of San Antonio‘s historical attractions or its neighboring wine country. Alternatively, get your adrenaline pumping on the rides at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Address: 212 W. Crockett St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Fredericksburg

Located roughly 70 miles northwest of San Antonio and about 80 miles west of Austin, Fredericksburg is a gem in the Texas Hill Country. More than 60 wineries can be found within the city itself and in the surrounding county. You and your sweetheart can start your trip downtown, with several wineries and tasting rooms spread along Main Street. Tempranillos, merlots, viogniers and roses are just a few of the tantalizing varietals you can sample. Travelers also recommend visiting William Chris Vineyards for its delicious wines and beautiful scenery. To explore some of the surrounding area’s wineries without having to drive yourself, try a guided wine tour to spend the day with a knowledgeable local or purchase a pass for the 290 Wine Shuttle.

Save room in your itinerary for Fredericksburg’s other pursuits. History-loving twosomes will enjoy visiting the National Museum of the Pacific War or the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, which is located just east of Fredericksburg. There’s also the dreamy Enchanted Rock State Natural Area north of Fredericksburg. Tonkawa tribe legends tell of the pink granite dome’s power and warn of spirits that haunt the rock. Hikers say the journey to the top of this magical place is difficult but worth the effort.

Where to stay: When you’re ready to turn in, you’ll have plenty of inns, hotels, vacation rentals and bed-and-breakfast accommodations to choose from. Hoffman Haus wins rave reviews for its comfortable rooms, suites and stand-alone houses, as well as its delicious breakfasts. For an adults-only escape, consider the Swiss Log Cabins at Barons CreekSide, which feature fireplaces and Jacuzzi tubs big enough for two.

The Granbury Cabins at Windy Ridge: Granbury

Situated about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth, The Granbury Cabins at Windy Ridge’s secluded location is perfect for couples who want to avoid the distractions of the modern age. The property’s accommodations do not offer Wi-Fi access or cable TV, contributing to the cabins’ off-the-grid atmosphere, which previous guests agree makes the cabins an ideal place to unwind and relax with your partner.

Each of the property’s three cabins is tucked away into the surrounding forest, offering the utmost privacy and seclusion for guests. The cabins — ranging from 450 to 800 square feet — also come equipped with antique furniture, private hot tubs, fire pits, and kitchens or kitchenettes stocked with equipment. Whether you book the Hideaway, Dilly Dally or Farmhouse cabin, you’ll be able to experience this rustic retreat from the comfort of a front porch or other outdoor spaces.

Outside your cabin, you’ll have 10 acres and plenty of trails to explore. The property provides complimentary equipment to play cornhole and other lawn games. If you can pull yourselves away from your comfortable digs, you and your sweetie will find a variety of things to do in downtown Granbury, which sits about 10 miles west of the cabins. Rent a kayak from one of Lake Granbury’s marinas and spend the day paddling on the water. Then, walk through the Historic Granbury Square, where the two of you can enjoy dinner, peruse local boutiques, explore museums or go wine tasting.

Address: 6350 Windy Ridge Court, Granbury, TX 76049

Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs is an ideal locale for a romantic Texas getaway — it’s called the “Wedding Capital of Texas,” after all. This area in the Texas Hill Country about 25 miles southwest of Austin hosts more than 1,000 weddings annually and boasts numerous dreamy venues, from barns to mansions to wineries. It’s also LGBTQ-friendly. But even if you have already tied the knot, there’s still plenty to do together. Hiking at Hamilton Pool Preserve takes you to a limestone box canyon, with a 50-foot-tall waterfall and opportunities for swimming (depending on conditions).

In town, browse the shops and historic buildings of Mercer Street and see the real dripping springs for which the town was named. A trip to Dripping Springs wouldn’t be complete without sampling its local goods. For wine, travel south to Driftwood, where you’ll find Driftwood Estate Winery, Duchman Family Winery and Fall Creek Vineyards, all within about a 15-mile radius. For spirits in Dripping Springs, try Treaty Oak Distilling, and when hunger strikes, stop by a local eatery like Rolling in Thyme & Dough.

Where to stay: Lodging options in town are limited to a few budget hotels and motels, but outside the downtown area, you’ll find a smattering of charming B&Bs, plus various vacation rentals and inns. Lucky Arrow Retreat offers accommodation selections such as cabins and two-person yurts, and Camp Lucy makes for a perfectly luxurious wedding venue or romantic retreat.

Dallas

If your idea of the perfect couples vacation involves endless sampling of the local dining scene, you’re in for a treat in Dallas. Tex-Mex — the Lone Star State’s staple cuisine — is big here, and you’ll find plenty of restaurants dishing up enchiladas, tacos and flautas for you and your partner to share. Favorite spots include Taqueria La Ventana, Pepe’s & Mito’s and E Bar Tex-Mex. Alternatively, sign up for a Dallas food tour to sample some of the city’s top eats with a knowledgeable local. End your night sharing a few margaritas from bars along Dallas’ famed Margarita Mile (after all, Dallas is the birthplace of the frozen margarita).

In between food stops, take time to soak in some of the area’s history. Presidential history buffs can visit The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza for an in-depth look at the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Alternatively, visit the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to learn more about the nation’s 43rd president and his administration.

Where to stay:Hotels in Dallas are everything you’d expect from a metropolitan area: elegant and relaxing. Hotel Crescent Court offers neutral-toned rooms with gold accents. On top of amenities like in-room Nespresso coffee makers, guests will have access to a complimentary car service and the on-site spa. Culture-loving duos may want to consider bedding down at HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton. Not only is the hotel within walking distance of performance venues and museums, but it also displays a curated art collection throughout its rooms and public spaces.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Overnight visits to Guadalupe Mountains National Park will have you and your partner cozying up in a tent beneath the stars. This park along the Texas-New Mexico border has no options for traditional lodging. Instead, you’ll find two campgrounds that accommodate both tents and recreational vehicles; a third has horse corrals alongside campsites. For some one-on-one time, backpack to one of the remote backcountry sites. If camping isn’t your style, you can find a few lodging options and restaurants in nearby Dell City, about 45 miles west of the park. Alternatively, the park is a great day trip option from El Paso, as it’s about 115 miles east of the city.

Planning a fall getaway here with your sweetie will allow you to enjoy not only comfortable high temperatures that span the low 80s to the low 60s, but also incredible autumn foliage. According to the National Park Service, colors begin to pop in mid-October and generally continue until mid-November. For optimal viewing, try hiking to the Grotto along the McKittrick Canyon Trail or the Smith Spring loop trail.

As you hike, keep your eyes peeled for a variety of birds and other wildlife. Depending on where you trek, you could see warblers, mockingbirds, roadrunners, lizards, rabbits and coyotes. At night, if the sky is clear, be sure to spend some time stargazing. Thanks to its remote location, the park experiences little light pollution, meaning lovebirds can easily spot constellations and the Milky Way.

Corpus Christi

While you’ll find stretches of beach in Corpus Christi, you’ll want to travel about 30 miles southeast to find some of the most beautiful shores along the Texas coast. Padre Island National Seashore (not to be confused with South Padre Island) provides lovebirds with a quiet and scenic beach getaway.

If you and your partner are nature lovers, you’re in luck: Bird-watching is a popular pursuit in the Corpus Christi area. A summertime visit also gives you two the chance to witness the release of sea turtle hatchlings on Malaquite Beach. One of the best beaches in Texas can be found at Mustang Island State Park, a barrier island just east of the city and north of Padre Island. Rent a tandem kayak from a nearby shop, then spend the day gliding along the Mustang Island State Park Paddling Trail.

For beach days in the city, head to North Beach or McGee Beach. North Beach not only offers more than a mile of sandy shores, but it’s also where you’ll find two of Corpus Christi’s best attractions: the USS Lexington and the Texas State Aquarium. At McGee Beach, enjoy calm ocean waters and plentiful fishing opportunities. However, know that you may be sharing the beach with families if you visit at peak times, which are typically in March and April during spring break, as well as the summer months. Following your days in the sun, take time to visit the city’s other unique attractions, such as the Selena Museum or the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures & Education Center.

Where to stay: When it’s time to bed down, you’ll find plush accommodations at area hotels like the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel, as well as resorts and vacation rentals.

New Braunfels

Couples who love the water will relish a trip to New Braunfels, located about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio. You can take a tubing trip down either the Comal River or Guadalupe River, or go boating on nearby Canyon Lake (where you’ll also find hiking trails). Or, if you and your sweetheart want some thrills, Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort features everything from waterslides and tube rides to lazy rivers and heated pools — and it’s one of the top water parks in Texas.

New Braunfels also has a rich German history. While couples can trace the city’s past at the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, a more interactive way to celebrate the history is by attending Wurstfest. The annual celebration of German sausage takes place in early November and features 10 days full of food, drink, music, dancing and other entertainment. If you can’t make it to the festival, lovers can get a heaping helping of German food and German draft beer at Krause’s, which travelers agree is all delicious. The Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre and Landa Park are two additional visitor-favorite attractions in the city.

Hold your partner close at Texas’ oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall, which sits a few miles from downtown. Since 1878, the hall has been welcoming dancers and music lovers with nightly concerts and events. The hall — as its name suggests — sits in Gruene (pronounced “green”), a small town in New Braunfels featuring historic buildings, unique shops and restaurants.

Where to stay: Travelers recommend the cozy Gruene Mansion Inn, which sits on the banks of the Guadalupe River, a stone’s throw from Gruene Hall.

The Tremont House: Galveston

The Tremont House, one of the best hotels in Galveston, completed extensive renovations in 2022, blending past with present in a redesign of its accommodations, lobby, public spaces, and food and beverage establishments. Fully refreshed rooms and suites feature hardwood floors, exposed brick, 14- to 16-foot ceilings, and luxury amenities like NEST bath products.

Start or end your day with bistro-style fare at Blum & Co. or enjoy a local brew or cocktail at the trendy Toujouse Bar. In late 2024, you’ll also have the option to sit at the newly renovated rooftop bar, which affords sweeping city views. When booking your stay, be sure to check out the hotel’s packages, which include a Pride-inspired “Out & About Package” (available year-round). The “Dining Package” includes breakfast for two daily, a $100 daily food and beverage credit, and valet parking.

The Tremont House is located on The Strand, a historic district lined with boutiques, shops and restaurants in Galveston. As you stroll down the street hand in hand, make sure to stop and snap pictures of the gorgeous buildings. With all this opulence, it’s easy to forget Galveston is a beach town. Laze on Stewart Beach or East Beach, letting Texas Gulf Coast waters lap at your ankles, or take in the ocean vistas from one of the rides at Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier.

Address: 2300 Ship Mechanic Row St., Galveston, TX 77550

Fort Worth

The Wild West comes alive at the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. Spending the day here will give you and your darling insights into more of Texas’ history by exploring one of several museums, taking a walking tour of the area or watching a real cattle drive (held twice daily). Plus, a visit here will allow you to nosh on a favorite Texas cuisine: barbecue.

But if you and your partner aren’t too much into Texas’ cowboy history, Fort Worth has plenty of other attractions to ignite romance. Couples continually rate the Kimbell Art Museum as a top activity, thanks to its lovely art and intriguing rotating exhibits. Have your date nights at Sundance Square, where a selection of restaurants (try Branch & Bird for cocktails followed by dinner at Reata Fort Worth) and entertainment venues await you. Travelers generally enjoy the live music performances that Sundance Square Plaza hosts on the weekends. About half a mile away you’ll find the Fort Worth Water Gardens, a quiet outdoor area featuring architecturally beautiful fountains.

Where to stay:Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection sits in the Stockyards and gets rave reviews from guests. The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel has comfortable beds, according to recent travelers, though some note issues with customer service.

Marble Falls

If long walks are your idea of romance, the pedestrian-friendly Marble Falls may be a great place to start. The city prides itself on its downtown area being walkable with plenty of shops and activities to boot. Lakeside Park not only provides access to Lake Marble Falls for water activities like kayaking, but also boasts barbecue pits and picnic tables so you can prepare and enjoy a romantic lunch. When it’s time for refreshments, share a pint or two downtown at either Bear King Brewing Co. or Double Horn Brewing Co., which both earn winning reviews from guests. Save room for pie at the traveler-favorite Blue Bonnet Cafe.

When you’re ready to get out and explore more of Texas Hill Country, you and your sweetheart will have plenty of state parks and recreation areas at your disposal. About 15 miles from Marble Falls, Krause Springs is home to 32 springs, plus an artificial and a natural pool for swimming. This camping and swimming site is especially busy during the summer, so know you’ll likely be rubbing elbows with other travelers. At Inks Lake State Park, you two can hike nearly 10 miles of trails before taking a dip in the water.

Where to stay: Accommodations in and around Marble Falls, meanwhile, are varied enough to suit any couple. You’ll find traditional hotels, glamping resorts, inns, treehouses and vacation rentals. Hidden Falls Inn at Lake Marble Falls wows guests with incredible lake views from rooms plus friendly service.

Marfa

Quirky is one word befitting this West Texas town, and artsy couples will certainly appreciate its charm. Here, you’ll find 20-plus creative organizations such as art studios, radio stations and museums that detail everything from World War II history to contemporary art. Art galleries showcase all kinds of pieces like mixed media, paintings and performances. If one piques your interest, call ahead to make sure they’ll be open. If art isn’t your thing, consider a glider ride over the scenery, a round of golf at Marfa Municipal Golf Course or an e-bike tour.

Regardless of what you do during the day, at night you’ll want to try to catch the Marfa Lights. These strange lights on the horizon appear throughout the year, though there is no specific time of year or night that you’re guaranteed to see them. The lights appear in a variety of colors, and travelers say it’s a great experience. As for what causes the lights, nobody knows for sure; you’re likely to hear a few different theories. You and your sweetie will have a wonderful time cuddling below the stars and keeping an eye out for the phenomenon. Couples can also visit during the Marfa Lights Festival at the end of August for food and fun.

When it’s time to nosh, start your day at Marfa Burritos for a huge and tasty breakfast burrito. Then, relax with a cocktail at Marfa Spirit Co. before heading out for a romantic chef’s dinner at Cochineal, whose executive chef, Alexandra Gates, was recently named a James Beard Award semifinalist.

Where to stay: You’ll find a selection of campsites, hotels and vacation rentals in Marfa. Previous travelers say that for a unique and comfortable stay, you’ll want to bed down at the Hotel Paisano. Its public spaces have a West Texas charm, and the suites are themed around Hollywood icons like Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor.

