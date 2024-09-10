15 Best Jobs That Allow You to Travel

Satisfy your wanderlust with these travel jobs. Getting a 9-to-5 job doesn’t mean you have to put your dream of…

Satisfy your wanderlust with these travel jobs.

Getting a 9-to-5 job doesn’t mean you have to put your dream of traveling the world on hold. Many professions not only provide financial stability but offer the exciting perk of frequent travel. Here’s a look at some of the best jobs that allow you to build a fulfilling career while satiating your wanderlust.

We’ve taken the top travel jobs from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. These jobs are described by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as having a travel component.

15. Architect

Median salary: $82,840

Expected job growth by 2032: 4.8%

Architects design and oversee the construction of buildings and structures. They often collaborate with clients to understand their needs and work alongside engineers, contractors and other specialists to bring their designs to life. Architects may also travel to visit construction sites and review the progress of projects.

To practice in most states, architects need a bachelor’s degree from a school of architecture accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board.

14. Cartographer

Median salary: $71,890

Expected job growth by 2032: 5%

Cartographers collect data to create detailed geographic maps. They use advanced tools like geographic information systems, or GIS, for spatial analysis, ensuring accuracy in representing terrain, features and other information. Although cartographers spend much of their time in offices, specific jobs may require extensive travel to locations that are being mapped.

13. Public Relations Specialist

Median salary: $67,440

Expected job growth by 2032: 6%

Public relations specialists’ main job is to generate positive publicity for their clients and help them maintain a good reputation. They can work in various industries, including corporate, government, nonprofit or agency settings. As a public relations specialist, you may travel often to engage with the media, attend events and build relationships with stakeholders.

12. Nurse Midwife

Median salary: $120,880

Expected job growth by 2032: 6.4%

Nurse midwives, or certified nurse midwives, are advanced practice registered nurses who specialize in providing care to women during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum. These health care professionals are in great demand: The World Health Organization estimates a shortage of 310,000 midwives by the year 2030, with the biggest gaps found in countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean region and Latin America.

Nurse midwives may travel long distances to provide care in locations that don’t have enough health care workers, according to the BLS. If you’re passionate about maternal health and want to make a difference while exploring new places, consider becoming a travel midwife.

11. Construction Manager

Median salary: $101,480

Expected job growth by 2032: 5%

Construction managers oversee construction projects from start to finish, collaborating with architects, engineers and contractors to ensure projects adhere to budgets, timelines and quality standards. Since construction managers often manage several projects simultaneously, they may need to frequently travel among sites.

10. Sports Coach

Median salary: $44,890

Expected job growth by 2032: 9%

Sports coaches help athletes develop to their full potential and reach maximum performance. The travel frequency for sports coaches, especially in major leagues like the NFL and NBA, is high. These coaches often accompany their teams to away games in different states, which means they spend lots of time on the road.

9. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $63,760

Expected job growth by 2032: 11%

Flight attendants travel wherever an aircraft goes, ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers. They also communicate with pilots regarding flight details and cabin conditions.

Flight attendants’ travel frequency depends on factors such as their seniority and the airline’s scheduling policies. Junior flight attendants often have less control over their schedules and may work more weekends and holidays.

8. Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $203,090

Expected job growth by 2032: 9%

Nurse anesthetists, also known as certified registered nurse anesthetists, are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia for procedures and surgeries. As of 2025, they must have at least one year of critical care experience and a doctorate degree.

Due to the specialized nature of the job and extensive education required, nurse anesthetists make some of the highest salaries in the health industry. Travel CRNAs can earn even more, as they often step in during high-demand situations, cover short-staffed shifts and work through busy seasons.

7. Sales Manager

Median salary: $130,600

Expected job growth by 2032: 4%

Sales managers are responsible for directing an organization’s sales team. Some of their duties may include setting sales goals, analyzing data, developing training programs for sales representative and addressing any changes necessary to meet customer needs. Depending on the company, sales managers may have to travel to national, regional or local offices and attend in-person customer meetings.

6. Lawyer

Median salary: $135,740

Expected job growth by 2032: 8%

Lawyers provide legal advice and representation to clients in various matters, including criminal defense, civil litigation, contract disputes and family law. Some lawyers work in law firms, while others may work in corporate legal departments, government agencies, nonprofit organizations or as solo practitioners.

Lawyers may travel to meet with current or prospective clients. For example, corporate attorneys who work for multinational companies could travel frequently to handle cross-border transactions and navigate legal matters.

5. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $85,720

Expected job growth by 2032:23%

Operations research analysts use advanced techniques, such as data mining and mathematical modeling, to develop solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently. They help businesses solve a wide range of problems, including supply chain optimization, production planning and inventory management.

Although operations research analysts typically spend their time in offices, they may travel occasionally to meet with clients.

4. Management Analyst

Median salary: $95,290

Expected job growth by 2032: 10%

Management analysts, also known as management consultants, are experts who specialize in helping companies improve efficiency and increase profits. How often management analysts travel depends on the company they work for and their current projects. However, those who pursue a career in management consulting can expect to travel quite frequently to meet with clients.

3. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $140,040

Expected job growth by 2032: 7%

Marketing managers gauge the demand for a product and help develop a marketing strategy that fits. Depending on their company’s needs, marketing managers may travel throughout the country or worldwide to meet with clients and attend conferences.

2. Actuary

Median salary: $113,990

Expected job growth by 2032: 23%

Actuaries assess and manage financial risks using mathematical and statistical models. They often work in industries such as insurance, finance and retirement planning, determining the likelihood of events and their financial impacts.

Travel frequency for actuaries varies depending on the employer and job role, but some may travel occasionally to attend meetings or meet with clients.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $121,610

Expected job growth by 2032: 44.5%

A nurse practitioner is an advanced practice registered nurse with advanced clinical training who shares many of the same duties as a doctor. For example, nurse practitioners are qualified to perform physical exams, diagnose and treat diseases and prescribe medication.

A nurse practitioner can be a solid career path for those who like to travel since these nurses may travel to provide care in locations where there aren’t sufficient health care workers.

Note that to become a travel nurse practitioner and practice in various states, you may need to get a multistate nursing license.

15 Best Jobs That Allow You to Travel originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/27/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.