Zuora: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 19 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zuora expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $117 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Zuora expects full-year earnings in the range of 56 cents to 58 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $455.5 million to $461.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.