ZoomInfo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $291.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $298 million to $301 million for the fiscal third quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 86 cents to 88 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion.

