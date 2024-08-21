Zoom Video: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $219 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zoom Video expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.29 to $1.31.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Zoom Video expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.29 to $5.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.